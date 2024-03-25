Open Menu

Dhoke Jumma Residents Thank SNGPL For Fixing Longstanding Gas Leakage

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 06:46 PM

The residents of the Dhoke Jumma area of Adiala Road on Monday extended gratitude to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for resolving their longstanding gas leakage issue which had become a life threat for the poor masses

"A gas pipeline in Dhoke Jumma a colony in proximity of Adiala Road was leaking for more than a year and complaints to the SNGPL were submitted, however, in a recent development, the SNGPL staff timely responded to the recent complaint," said Salman Ali a local resident told APP.

The residents, he said were thankful to the senior officials of the company to direct the maintenance staff to rectify the fault before any mishap occurs in a congested colony of the poor.

Suleman Hediayat said that he was astonished that the SNGPL staff called him at midnight to ascertain the area of the gas leakage. However, after waking up from a deep sleep, he navigated the gas leakage area to the staff where they initiated the restoration efforts of the damaged pipeline.

Muhammad Shakoor, a local resident informed that his gas connection was also damaged and he had made a makeshift arrangement to control the gas leakage which was repaired by SNGPL staff.

"I was glad that they were not able to locate the gas pipeline leakage in the beginning and had stopped over my house and fixed my connection first. However, upon confirmation, they reached the exact location and restarted the restoration work. I am thankful to them for resolving my problem as well because it could lead to another disaster God forbid," he added.

The SNGPL officials said that there staff was on duty in morning and evening timings to run round-the-clock operations as gas leakages could lead to a serious emergency whereas the public can approach the Company on its mobile application as well to report problems, pay online bills and suggestion.

