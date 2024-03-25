Dhoke Jumma Residents Thank SNGPL For Fixing Longstanding Gas Leakage
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 06:46 PM
The residents of the Dhoke Jumma area of Adiala Road on Monday extended gratitude to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for resolving their longstanding gas leakage issue which had become a life threat for the poor masses
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The residents of the Dhoke Jumma area of Adiala Road on Monday extended gratitude to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for resolving their longstanding gas leakage issue which had become a life threat for the poor masses.
"A gas pipeline in Dhoke Jumma a colony in proximity of Adiala Road was leaking for more than a year and complaints to the SNGPL were submitted, however, in a recent development, the SNGPL staff timely responded to the recent complaint," said Salman Ali a local resident told APP.
The residents, he said were thankful to the senior officials of the company to direct the maintenance staff to rectify the fault before any mishap occurs in a congested colony of the poor.
Suleman Hediayat said that he was astonished that the SNGPL staff called him at midnight to ascertain the area of the gas leakage. However, after waking up from a deep sleep, he navigated the gas leakage area to the staff where they initiated the restoration efforts of the damaged pipeline.
Muhammad Shakoor, a local resident informed that his gas connection was also damaged and he had made a makeshift arrangement to control the gas leakage which was repaired by SNGPL staff.
"I was glad that they were not able to locate the gas pipeline leakage in the beginning and had stopped over my house and fixed my connection first. However, upon confirmation, they reached the exact location and restarted the restoration work. I am thankful to them for resolving my problem as well because it could lead to another disaster God forbid," he added.
The SNGPL officials said that there staff was on duty in morning and evening timings to run round-the-clock operations as gas leakages could lead to a serious emergency whereas the public can approach the Company on its mobile application as well to report problems, pay online bills and suggestion.
Recent Stories
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls
DWFB releases Rs.40.646m for 1855 applicants
Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks
Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh
Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineering Swabi office
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices
HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
Rupee gains one against dollar
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child2 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls2 minutes ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.40.646m for 1855 applicants4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks52 minutes ago
-
Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineering Swabi office52 minutes ago
-
Drones, binoculars being used to monitor kite flying1 hour ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in traditional manner1 hour ago
-
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices1 hour ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against beggars in ICT: 18 apprehended1 hour ago
-
Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua1 hour ago
-
KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab's Primary and Secondary Health Care Department1 hour ago