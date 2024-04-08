DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) DIG Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the 9 SSPs in the range to ensure security arrangements for Namaz of Eidul Fitr as well as during Eid holidays.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the directives in that regard had been issued to the SSPs for ensuring foolproof arrangements for Eid Namaz at all the Eidgahs, Imambargahs and mosques in the Range.

The DIG asked the SSPs to increase patrolling in the markets on the eve of Eid and to deploy personnel at parks and other recreational facilities which would be thronged by the public during Eid holidays.

The DIG told them to create surveillance teams based on the police stations and to keep an eye on the suspicious persons and activities.

He also underscored the need for increased police presence on the inter-district roads and highways because an unusually higher number of people travel during Eid holidays.

The DIG directed the SSPs to put in place proper traffic management systems to avoid causing logjams.

He specifically asked the SSP to crackdown on the groups of young men who indulge in one-wheeling on motorbikes and by doing so risk their own lives and those of the other people.

