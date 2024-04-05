Open Menu

DIG Larkana Takes Notice Of Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:58 PM

DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larka­na Nisar Aftab on Friday took notice of the killing of a woman over an old family dispute in the area of Haji Khan Shar police station of Kashmore district.

He sought a report from SSP Kashmore and directed him to arrest all the accused involved in the murder as soon as possible and submit report.

