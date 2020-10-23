DIG visits Cantt Police Station

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visited Cantt District Abbottabad Police Station, Women Reporting Room and Women Police Station Abbottabad accompanied by District Police Officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi and Additional SP Abbottabad Owais Shafiq

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visited Cantt District Abbottabad Police Station, Women Reporting Room and Women Police Station Abbottabad accompanied by District Police Officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi and Additional SP Abbottabad Owais Shafiq.

DIG Hazara also inquired from the SHO, Muharrar and other staff of the police station about the functioning of the police station and various cases being investigated by the police staff.

He also visited the Women Reporting Room for Women and Children at Cantt Police Station and inquired about the registered cases from the lady police personnel stationed there and inquired about the steps taken to resolve them.

DIG Hazara directed Additional SP Owais Shafiq to computerize the data of Women Reporting Room on daily basis and also directed to send performance report of last 6 months to the Region Office.

He said that the process of computerized registration of all future cases should be started and a detailed monthly report should be sent to the SP Office, DPO Office and Region Office to prevent future crimes against women and children.

Apart from this, DIG Hazara also visited the Women Police Station and inquired from the lady police officers and personnel stationed there about various cases and inquired about the professional issues facing them and issued orders for their solution.