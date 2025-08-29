DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Town Police on Friday arrested 13 suspects, including drug peddlers, and recovered narcotics during a search and strike operation carried out in different areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Dera Town Police on Friday arrested 13 suspects, including drug peddlers, and recovered narcotics during a search and strike operation carried out in different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Suburb Circle Sagheer Abbas Gillani along with SHO Rafiq Khan, on the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

During the action, the police recovered 211 grams of crystal meth (ice) from Azizullah son of Ghulam Fareed, resident of Doctor Jan Kalay; 235 grams from Abdul Khaliq, son of Akhtar Khan, resident of Rainbow City; and 113 grams from Muhammad Aslam, son of Khan Zaman, resident of Hayat Buchra.

The spokesman said that other accused including Muhammad Bilal, Kamal Din sons of Eidu, and Ramzan son of Sakhi Khan of Sherokhana, were also held during the operation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and further investigation was underway.