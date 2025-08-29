Open Menu

DIKhan Police Arrest 13 Suspects, Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 09:04 PM

DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

Dera Town Police on Friday arrested 13 suspects, including drug peddlers, and recovered narcotics during a search and strike operation carried out in different areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Dera Town Police on Friday arrested 13 suspects, including drug peddlers, and recovered narcotics during a search and strike operation carried out in different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Suburb Circle Sagheer Abbas Gillani along with SHO Rafiq Khan, on the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

During the action, the police recovered 211 grams of crystal meth (ice) from Azizullah son of Ghulam Fareed, resident of Doctor Jan Kalay; 235 grams from Abdul Khaliq, son of Akhtar Khan, resident of Rainbow City; and 113 grams from Muhammad Aslam, son of Khan Zaman, resident of Hayat Buchra.

The spokesman said that other accused including Muhammad Bilal, Kamal Din sons of Eidu, and Ramzan son of Sakhi Khan of Sherokhana, were also held during the operation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues ..

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

18 seconds ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emerg ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan

49 seconds ago
 DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

20 seconds ago
 RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and ..

RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments

22 seconds ago
 Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

12 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

12 minutes ago
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

12 minutes ago
 AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme con ..

AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

12 minutes ago
 ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s ..

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertak ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertake visit to China on Saturday

38 seconds ago
 Dental health camp organized at Borstal Institute

Dental health camp organized at Borstal Institute

40 seconds ago
 Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on fl ..

Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on flood preparedness at Kotri barr ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan