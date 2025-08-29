Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on flood preparedness at Kotri barrage

In view of the possible flood situation in Sindh, Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr, and Focal Person for Flood Emergency at Kotri Barrage Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi chaired an emergency meeting at the office of the Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) In view of the possible flood situation in Sindh, Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr, and Focal Person for Flood Emergency at Kotri Barrage Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi chaired an emergency meeting at the office of the Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sadiq Ali Memon and Tariq Ali Shah Jamot, President PPP Hyderabad division Aajiz Dhamrah, Advisor to CM Jabbar Khan, MPA Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, social representatives, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage, Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Abbasi, DC Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, DC Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon, officials of the irrigation department and other concerned institutions.

The Irrigation department’s officials briefed the meeting about the downstream Kotri situation and safety measures, stressing effective steps to safeguard lives and property. It was decided that all institutions would remain on high alert to deal with any potential risk promptly.

Later, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi, accompanied by the Chief Engineer Irrigation and public representatives, inspected the protective embankment of the Indus River.

Talking to media, he said the floodwater coming from India via Punjab was now entering Sindh, and similar to 2010 and 2015, a flood-like situation was being faced.

Currently, the downstream Kotri flow was recorded at 253,000 cusecs, while all precautionary measures were in place and the situation was under control, he added.

He said that water from Sukkur Barrage will take 7–8 days to reach Kotri Barrage, after which the situation will become clearer. Warning of possible danger, the provincial minister remarked that if the water flow reaches 500,000 cusecs at Kotri, the katcha areas would not remain safe. However, alerts have already been issued to nearby populations, and all possible arrangements had been completed to cope with the flood situation.

Sheerazi further stated that protective measures had also been ensured at three sensitive points including Surjani and Monarki, and the Sindh government was fully prepared to provide maximum protection to the people.