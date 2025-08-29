Open Menu

Rehabilitation Of Flood Hit People Top Priority, Says Minister Of State For Power And Human Affairs, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 08:52 PM

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, said that the rehabilitation of flood affected people was top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, said that the rehabilitation of flood affected people was top priority.

He said that as per directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, they would remain active until the last flood affected person was fully rehabilitated.

Speaking at a press conference held at MEPCO Headquarters in Multan, the State Minister reassured the public of the government’s commitment to flood relief and recovery. He said that severe flooding caused by the overflow of four major rivers had gripped South Punjab. Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) continued to maintain its power transmission network across the regions. However, the branches of feeders were suspended only in areas where floodwater threat, he added.

He informed that 49 percent of the area of Punjab was in MEPCO's domain. He stated that MEPCO teams were working round the clock in flood-hit areas.

The State Minister said that the MEPCO staff was fully prepared to tackle any emergency like situation.

He urged the citizens to avoid going to flood hit areas and near electricity installations.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif had hinted at initiating new small dam projects to mitigate future risks. There was flood situation in South Punjab while next three days were important. Kanju said that MEPCO's loss due to flood would be assessed after flood.

MEPCO CEO Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid briefed the media, highlighting the utility’s ongoing relief and technical efforts. As of now, 63 power feeders in flood-affected regions had been partially shut down, affecting 734 distribution transformers supplying power to 216 villages. This had impacted approximately 47,264 consumers, which was only 0.62 percent of MEPCO’s total consumer base.

Power supply remained uninterrupted in all other areas. Control rooms in MEPCO’s nine operation circles continue to monitor and manage electricity distribution round the clock.

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

35 seconds ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

37 seconds ago
 Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

38 seconds ago
 AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme con ..

AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

39 seconds ago
 ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s ..

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..

44 seconds ago
 NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in cor ..

NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe

3 minutes ago
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

7 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

7 minutes ago
 EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly induct ..

EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

3 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan