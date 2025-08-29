RDA Launches Operation Against Dengue Hotspots And Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 09:04 PM
Under the leadership of the Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the enforcement squad conducted an extensive inspection of multiple dengue hotspots across the Rawalpindi district
According to the RDA spokesman, during the visits, punitive and legal actions were taken against the owners and occupiers of properties encroaching on areas in Dhok Munshee, Gangal, Dhamyal, Kulyal, Wazir Town, Fazal Town, and illegal private housing schemes.
At Dhok Munshee, the enforcement squad launched a special operation targeting illegal properties encroaching upon the nullah, which posed risks in violation of existing laws and regulations.
Highlighting the urgency, the RDA stated that the current flood and dengue situation necessitates the immediate removal of encroachments from nullahs to safeguard public health and ensure the smooth flow of water during monsoon rains.
During the inspection of an illegal construction site in Wazir Town, the DG RDA directed the enforcement squad to take all necessary legal actions against the responsible parties.
Additionally, the DG RDA emphasized the importance of targeting hotspots within RDA-controlled areas.
She said, “We are committed to ensuring that our efforts in vector surveillance and dengue control reach every corner of our region, particularly the high-risk zones. The activation of dormant users and the resolution of DVR issues are critical steps toward achieving that goal.”
With these initiatives, RDA aims to reduce the impact of dengue fever in Rawalpindi, ensuring the health and safety of residents in both housing schemes and RDA-controlled areas.
