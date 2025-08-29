Open Menu

ATC Issues Notice On Bail Plea Of PTI Founder’s Nephew In Jinnah House Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 08:51 PM

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder's nephew in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued notices for September 1 to the prosecution on the post-arrest bail petition of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued notices for September 1 to the prosecution on the post-arrest bail petition of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail plea, during which the defence counsel argued that the accused did not commit any crime. He maintained that the accused had no connection with the incident and requested his release on bail.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the prosecution for September 1 on the bail plea.

Sher Shah Khan is currently on judicial remand in jail.

