AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Punjab University's Hailey College of Commerce, under the US Department of State’s initiative “Strengthening US–Pakistan University Partnerships," held the closing ceremony of the training programme on “AI-Powered Entrepreneurship” on Friday.

US Consul General Lahore Stetson Sanders, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Prof Dr Jo-Ann Rolle, Medgar Evers College, CUNY Prof Dr Byron E. price, Dean Stillman College Prof Dr Isaac McCoy, Raquel King-Nicudemus, William A. Campbell, Sandeep Paul, Sumayya Tariq from the U.S. Consulate, Chairman University of Sialkot Dr Faisal Manzoor, Principal Hailey College of Commerce Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Stetson Sanders underscored the longstanding partnership between United States and Pakistan. He appreciated efforts and contributions towards the success of the programme.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ali commended Hailey College of Commerce for promoting entrepreneurial initiatives and encouraging students to pursue innovative business ideas.

Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad expressed pride in the achievements of students, noting their adoption of AI tools to generate income and pursue entrepreneurship. He said that the training, delivered in collaboration with Hailey College of Commerce, engaged 250 students in five batches. Participants collectively secured over 150 clients and generated business worth more than Rs 2 million during the programme. Many students are in the process of finalizing further deals, reflecting the program’s focus on practical entrepreneurial outcomes, he added. The ceremony also featured testimonies from top-earning students, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys during the course.

The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs and certificates, followed by a musical performance by the Hailey Musical Society.