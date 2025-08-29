Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

A 20-member high-level Chinese delegation, accompanied by Major General (R) Shahid Nazir, visited Agriculture House here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A 20-member high-level Chinese delegation, accompanied by Major General (R) Shahid Nazir, visited Agriculture House here on Friday.

The delegation was led by Yuan Jianmin, which reviewed opportunities and facilities for investment in Punjab’s agriculture sector and expressed keen interest in investing.

n this occasion, the meeting was chaired by Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, also attended the meeting.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said, "Total cultivable area of Punjab is 29.65 million acres, contributing 70 percent of the country’s total agricultural production." He emphasized that Punjab had vast investment opportunities in quality seeds, agricultural inputs, fertilizers, drone technology, high-efficiency irrigation systems and modern farm machinery.

He further highlighted that the Punjab Agriculture department in collaboration with the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), was taking practical measures to transform Punjab’s agriculture.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, "China is a global leader in modern agricultural technology, while Punjab is the food basket of Pakistan."

Steps were underway to modernize the agriculture sector and promote farm mechanization. He stressed that China’s cooperation was essential for enhancing mechanization in the agricultural sector.

On this occasion, Director General Green Pakistan Initiative, Major General (R) Shahid Nazir remarked that the delegation possessed complete technology from sowing to harvesting of crops and was determined to introduce modern agricultural technology in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab.