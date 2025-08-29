Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif To Undertake Visit To China On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 09:03 PM
At the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting China from 30 August - 4 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State Summit being held in Tianjin
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) At the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting China from 30 August - 4 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State Summit being held in Tianjin.
In China, the Prime Minister would hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during which multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation would be discussed.
He would also attend the military parade with President Xi and other world leaders being held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.
The Prime Minister would interact with reputed Chinese businessmen and corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.
He would also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.
The visit is a part of leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.
It manifests the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm support on issues of respective core interests, advance Phase-II of CPEC and maintain regular communication on important regional and global developments.
Recent Stories
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level
Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan
DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized
RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments
Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..
Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House
AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College
ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertake visit to China on Saturday
Dental health camp organized at Borstal Institute
Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on flood preparedness at Kotri barr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level15 seconds ago
-
DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized17 seconds ago
-
RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments19 seconds ago
-
Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs, ..12 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor12 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House12 minutes ago
-
ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertake visit to China on Saturday35 seconds ago
-
Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on flood preparedness at Kotri barrage38 seconds ago
-
Session on “Mental Health” held FMU39 seconds ago
-
NCHR's commitment to Minority Rights:Achievements and Progress shared with NA Speaker40 seconds ago
-
NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe15 minutes ago