Court Awards 14-year Imprisonment To Accused Over Molestation Of Minor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:52 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Session court in Larkana has sentenced one accused to 14 years in prison and a fine of 10 lakh rupees in a case involving the sexual abuse of a minor. The court acquitted two other accused named in the case due to insufficient evidence on Friday.
According to the report, the hearing of the case, registered at the Bakra Mandi police station in 2023, took place in the court of Fourth Additional and Sessions Judge Abdul Hasib Abro. After the accused was proven guilty, the court sentenced Arshad Ali Kalhoro to 14 years in prison and a fine of 10 lakh rupees. Meanwhile, the court acquitted the two other accused, Abbas Ali Qureshi and Wazir Ali Dayo, in the same case.
Regarding this, government assistant district public prosecutor Aftab Hussain Karmani stated that on September 5, 2023, the accused sexually abused a 12-year-old minor within the jurisdiction of the Bakra Mandi police station.
The case was registered on the complaint of the minor’s uncle against the accused Arshad Ali Kalhoro, Abbas Ali Qureshi, Wazir Ali Dayo, and an unknown accused.
