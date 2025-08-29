Open Menu

Court Awards 14-year Imprisonment To Accused Over Molestation Of Minor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:52 PM

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

The Session court in Larkana has sentenced one accused to 14 years in prison and a fine of 10 lakh rupees in a case involving the sexual abuse of a minor. The court acquitted two other accused named in the case due to insufficient evidence on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Session court in Larkana has sentenced one accused to 14 years in prison and a fine of 10 lakh rupees in a case involving the sexual abuse of a minor. The court acquitted two other accused named in the case due to insufficient evidence on Friday.

According to the report, the hearing of the case, registered at the Bakra Mandi police station in 2023, took place in the court of Fourth Additional and Sessions Judge Abdul Hasib Abro. After the accused was proven guilty, the court sentenced Arshad Ali Kalhoro to 14 years in prison and a fine of 10 lakh rupees. Meanwhile, the court acquitted the two other accused, Abbas Ali Qureshi and Wazir Ali Dayo, in the same case.

Regarding this, government assistant district public prosecutor Aftab Hussain Karmani stated that on September 5, 2023, the accused sexually abused a 12-year-old minor within the jurisdiction of the Bakra Mandi police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of the minor’s uncle against the accused Arshad Ali Kalhoro, Abbas Ali Qureshi, Wazir Ali Dayo, and an unknown accused.

The hearing of the case took place in the court of Fourth Additional and Sessions Judge Abdul Hasib Abro, where the accused Arshad Ali Kalhoro was sentenced to 14 years in prison and a fine of 10 lakh rupees after being proven guilty.

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

36 seconds ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

38 seconds ago
 Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

39 seconds ago
 AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme con ..

AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

40 seconds ago
 ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s ..

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..

45 seconds ago
 NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in cor ..

NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe

3 minutes ago
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

7 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

7 minutes ago
 EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly induct ..

EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

3 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan