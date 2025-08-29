Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Emphasizes To Address Public Issues At District Level

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:04 PM

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving public issues at the district level, aiming to eliminate the need for citizens to travel to Quetta for basic services

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving public issues at the district level, aiming to eliminate the need for citizens to travel to Quetta for basic services.

To improve service delivery, he emphasized the activation and accountability of district administrations and local machinery, ensuring that relief and services are delivered directly to people’s doorsteps.

The Chief Minister met with delegations and individuals from the province’s remote regions at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday.

Citizens voiced their concerns, shared challenges, and submitted written applications outlining their requests.

Demonstrating a hands-on approach, Chief Minister Bugti attentively listened to the public and issued immediate directives to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

“Good governance is not just about paperwork—it’s about action,” Bugti added, urging district officials to prioritize public grievances and uphold transparency and efficiency across all levels. He warned that negligence or complacency in public service would not be tolerated.

Reiterating his government’s core mission, Chief Minister Bugti declared that delivering essential services to citizens at the grassroots level is the true essence of public service.

He pledged that the Balochistan government remains focused on finding sustainable solutions to public challenges. Through transparent governance, equitable resource distribution, and institutional efficiency, he said, the vision of a responsive and service-oriented administration will be realized.

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues ..

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

3 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emerg ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

DIKhan police arrest 13 suspects, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago
 RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and ..

RDA launches operation against dengue hotspots and encroachments

3 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

15 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

15 minutes ago
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

15 minutes ago
 AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme con ..

AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

15 minutes ago
 ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s ..

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertak ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertake visit to China on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Dental health camp organized at Borstal Institute

Dental health camp organized at Borstal Institute

3 minutes ago
 Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on fl ..

Provincial minister chairs emergency meeting on flood preparedness at Kotri barr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan