Sarfraz Bugti Emphasizes To Address Public Issues At District Level
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:04 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving public issues at the district level, aiming to eliminate the need for citizens to travel to Quetta for basic services
To improve service delivery, he emphasized the activation and accountability of district administrations and local machinery, ensuring that relief and services are delivered directly to people’s doorsteps.
The Chief Minister met with delegations and individuals from the province’s remote regions at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday.
Citizens voiced their concerns, shared challenges, and submitted written applications outlining their requests.
Demonstrating a hands-on approach, Chief Minister Bugti attentively listened to the public and issued immediate directives to the relevant authorities for prompt action.
“Good governance is not just about paperwork—it’s about action,” Bugti added, urging district officials to prioritize public grievances and uphold transparency and efficiency across all levels. He warned that negligence or complacency in public service would not be tolerated.
Reiterating his government’s core mission, Chief Minister Bugti declared that delivering essential services to citizens at the grassroots level is the true essence of public service.
He pledged that the Balochistan government remains focused on finding sustainable solutions to public challenges. Through transparent governance, equitable resource distribution, and institutional efficiency, he said, the vision of a responsive and service-oriented administration will be realized.
