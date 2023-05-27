Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) The coalition government on Saturday cancelled the diplomatic passports of nine prominent leaders affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

This decision carries significant consequences for the leaders affected, namely Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul, and Ali Muhammad Khan, who were all in possession of diplomatic passports.

Furthermore, the diplomatic passport belonging to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an ally of the PTI, has also been suspended. With the cancellation and suspension of these passports, the associated privileges and benefits, such as streamlined visa procedures, expedited airport screenings, and enhanced travel facilities, are no longer available to these individuals. These advantages are typically granted exclusively to diplomatic passport holders, distinguishing them from ordinary travelers.

Additionally, the government has recently placed more than 200 PTI leaders on the no-fly list, further escalating its actions against the party. As part of this crackdown, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained, primarily in connection with the acts of violence and arson that transpired on May 9, following the arrest of the party's leader, Imran Khan.

The aftermath of these measures has been profound, as numerous PTI leaders have made the decision to resign from the party, and in certain cases, even retire from politics altogether. This series of events marks a challenging period for the PTI and its members, as they navigate the far-reaching consequences arising from the government's actions.