Directive for implementing minimum wage law

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muzaffar Mukhtar has said the Labour Department should ensure implementation of the minimum wage law and take action against those who pay less than the fixed minimum wages

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muzaffar Mukhtar has said the Labour Department should ensure implementation of the minimum wage law and take action against those who pay less than the fixed minimum wages.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Forced Labour Committee and Anti-Trafficking at the DC Office Committee Room on Friday, which was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Labour Tayyab Virk, Qaiser Nadeem Spall, Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, President Brick-Kilns Association Ikram Mian and officials of Child Protection Bureau, FIA, Punjab Employees Social Security Agency, Literacy Department, Environment Department.

The ADC said youths and their family heads, who wish to go abroad illegally, should be told that there was a risk of loss of life and money if they go to another country illegally. He directed the FIA local authorities to take strict action against agents involved in illegal immigration and human-trafficking.