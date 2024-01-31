Director Agriculture inspects fertilizer godowns

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala Javed Iqbal visited Shakargarh, Kot Nainan and Zafarwal, along with Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, on Wednesday.

They inspected godowns of fertilizer dealers at different places and checked their stock registers. The director ordered dealers to ensure timely supply of fertilizers to farmers on the government fixed prices; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them.

He said timely supply of fertilizer was crucial for cultivation and better production of wheat to meet food requirements of the country.

He said the vision of Punjab government's slogan that 'Wheat shouldn't be imported but exported' should be implemented.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Narowal and Assistant Director Agriculture Ihsan-ul-Haq Pannu told the Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala that during this week, the Department of Agriculture imposed Rs 757,000 fine on several dealers, who did not have fertilizer cards and they were selling fertilizers in excess of the government rates. Twelve cases were registered against them.