Disbursement Of Quarterly Tranche (Jan-March) Of Benazir Kafaalat Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has initiated the disbursement of the quarterly tranche (January–March) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to the beneficiaries across the country.
According to an official source, the payment process has commenced across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan simultaneously.
The increased payment of Rs. 10,500 per household is being disbursed among over nine million registered beneficiary families.
The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.
The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.
However, the beneficiaries can also contact them on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472836/03028240958 (Sindh), 0318472831 (South Punjab-I), 03175370095 (South Punjab-II), 03028240972 (Central Punjab), 03028240977 (North Punjab), 03185761507 (Balochistan), 03175370081 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213394 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).
The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women respectably without any deductions.
The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.
The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.
The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.
