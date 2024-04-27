Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Al-Otaibi on Saturday commemorated the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud's historic visit to Pakistan on April 27, 1998 by sharing memorial photos of the monarch during his time as the Governor of Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Al-Otaibi on Saturday commemorated the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud's historic visit to Pakistan on April 27, 1998 by sharing memorial photos of the monarch during his time as the Governor of Riyadh.

Taking to his social media account ‘X’, he said King Salman's visit to Pakistan came in response to an invitation from the Government of Pakistan and left a lasting impression on both nations.

During his visit, Dr. Naif said King Salman graced the city of Murree with his presence, attending a party hosted in his honor. He said King Salman’s itinerary also included a visit to the iconic King Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, where he penned a heartfelt message in the mosque's visitors’ book.

In his inscription, Dr. Naif said King Salman expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to visit the revered mosque, dedicated to the memory of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, invoking blessings upon him. He said King Salman lauded the late King Faisal's efforts in constructing the Islamic landmark in the capital city of Islamabad, emphasizing its significance to Pakistan and the broader Islamic world.

Dr. Naif said King Salman's visit underscored the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, reaffirming the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. He said King Salman’s memorable visit continues to be cherished, serving as a testament to the enduring relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.