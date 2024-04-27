LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.76m From 230 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:22 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 4.76 million from 230 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 208th day of its recovery campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 4.76 million from 230 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 208th day of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that on the 208th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.82 million from 26 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.82 million from 67 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.92 million from 47 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.12 million from 12 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.41 million from 11 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.47 million from 16 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
51 million from 38 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.69 million from 13 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 208 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.90 billion outstanding dues from 101,113 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 428.56 million from 14,685 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 681.52 million from 13,204 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 384.37 million from 11,384 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.75 million from 5,939 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 234.14 million from 8,735 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 426.04 million from 11,785 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 188.37 million from 16,139 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 399.62 million from 19,242 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Man’s body found from canal
Abducted child recovered in 6 days
Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..
1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..
ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting
Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah
Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security ..
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java island: authorities
Kane hits double in Bayern win as Leipzig tighten grip on fourth
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League after Newcastle rout
Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man’s body found from canal4 minutes ago
-
Abducted child recovered in 6 days4 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial photos6 minutes ago
-
1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minister6 minutes ago
-
ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting6 minutes ago
-
Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah6 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security forces in Harnai4 minutes ago
-
Pro-Palestinian protester disrupts German envoy’s speech in Lahore’s rights conference2 hours ago
-
Barrister Saif condoles over death of APP correspondent2 hours ago
-
MS LUH calls for swift completion of ongoing physical works2 hours ago
-
AHC Police killed by another Police constable3 hours ago