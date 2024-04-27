Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.76m From 230 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:22 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 4.76 million from 230 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 208th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 4.76 million from 230 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 208th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that on the 208th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.82 million from 26 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.82 million from 67 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.92 million from 47 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.12 million from 12 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.41 million from 11 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.47 million from 16 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

51 million from 38 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.69 million from 13 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 208 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.90 billion outstanding dues from 101,113 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 428.56 million from 14,685 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 681.52 million from 13,204 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 384.37 million from 11,384 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.75 million from 5,939 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 234.14 million from 8,735 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 426.04 million from 11,785 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 188.37 million from 16,139 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 399.62 million from 19,242 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

