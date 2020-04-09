Disbursement under Ehsaas Kafalat Program begins in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The disbursement of payments under Ehsaas Kafalat program begins on Thursday under which Rs12000 cash would be given to each poorest of the poor families in an orderly manner at different cash transfer camps scattered across the megapolis.

The exercise has turned to be all the more meaningful in view of the ongoing covid-19 induced lockdown with dire impact on those with irregular source of income, mainly the daily wage earners, hence people from different sections of society were largely appreciative of the timely intervention offered by the PTI government.

A deep sense of responsibility and calm could also be noticed among the beneficiaries, who on basis of their recent experience with regard to food relief announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan knew that the leader and his team standby to their commitments.

Karachi administration realizing its responsibility had ensured strict security arrangements at six money transfer camps located in sensitive areas so as to thwart any attempted disruption to the process by unscrupulous elements.

These efforts did pay off as peace and order largely prevailed throughout the exercise in the presence of Sindh police and Pakistan Rangers personnel.

"We do hope that the discipline does continue in the coming days too," said Muhammad Jumman from Lassi Goth.

Nominated family heads of the beneficiaries could also be found assisted by volunteers in getting their biometric adequately done so and help avert any sort of confusion.

Mehrunisa, a home based worker from Orangi Town talking to APP said the support may be for one time only but was very much needed under current circumstances as hundreds of people like her were exposed to extremely difficult situation, which she feared may persist for quite some time.

"Lockdown may be unavoidable but the authorities need to come forward with some sort of alternative arrangement whereby work could be delivered at our doorsteps and we may continue earning our livelihood," said the 50 plus lady.

Abid Hussain, a social worker belonging to Korangi was of the view that 40 cash transfer camps set up for the purpose could have been enhanced in view of the size of the ever growing port city.

"Accessibility in general and particularly under the existent situation is a challenge in itself for the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Kifalat Program," he said reiterating that they represent the section who had to seek support of others to even reach the camps.

"With no public transport reaching here is an ordeal in itself," commented the man who could well understand plight of masses braving the covid crisis.