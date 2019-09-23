UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Seals Three Unregistered Medical Laboratories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar in a joint operation with Healthcare Commission (HCC) Monday sealed three medical laboratories in Dabgari Gardens due to presence of over unqualified staff and lack of registration.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara along with the officers of HCC checked different medical laboratories and medical centres. The teams checked the registration and educational qualification of the laboratories and sealed three laboratories for operating without registration and hiring unqualified staff. Some other laboratories were also issued notices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has said that crackdown against unregistered medical laboratories will continue and no one will be allowed to play the precious lives of people.

