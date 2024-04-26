Open Menu

Defence Minister Leads Pakistan's Delegation To Kazakhstan SCO Moot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot

Federal Minister for Defence & Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif is leading the Pakistan delegation to Kazakhstan for the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence & Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif is leading the Pakistan delegation to Kazakhstan for the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The meeting reviewed the regional security issues, including the defence cooperation initiatives, a news release said.

The Defence Minister also held meetings with the defence ministers of the friendly countries of the SCO to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Various areas of mutual interest including respective regional security, counter terrorism, Afghanistan situation and review of national security priorities, extremist threats, border management and maritime security were also deliberated upon.

Minister of Defence stated that Pakistan is deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Gaza. Pakistan has consistently advocated for a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations resolutions.

He also said that Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the SCO platform. “I would reiterate that Pakistan takes great pride in our partnership with SCO and are fully committed to further deepening and expanding this association”, said the Minister for Defense while addressing the forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Defence Minister United Nations Gaza Shanghai Kazakhstan Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

27 minutes ago
 Asia Cricket Week from April 28

Asia Cricket Week from April 28

27 minutes ago
 PSA World C'ships in May

PSA World C'ships in May

27 minutes ago
 Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen acr ..

Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen across KP

27 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in ..

US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in March

27 minutes ago
 Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: g ..

Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: govt

27 minutes ago
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training ..

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbot ..

35 minutes ago
 PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian ..

PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations

31 minutes ago
 50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s ..

50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide

31 minutes ago
 Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' arm ..

Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' army cargo: Ukraine source

31 minutes ago
 Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

31 minutes ago
 IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in internat ..

IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan