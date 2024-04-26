30 Wheelchairs Donated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 06:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) At least 30 wheelchairs were donated to district administration by a local textile mill here on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh received the donation. Chief Officer District Council Faisal Shahzad, CEO health Dr Asfand Yar, DHO Dr Azmat and representatives of the mills (Kamal Mills) were also present.
The DC thanked the philanthropists and business community and appreciated their struggle for welfare and rehabilitation of the destitute. The wheelchairs will be provided to special persons under treatment at government hospitals.
