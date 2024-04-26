Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbottabad

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee Friday has announced a second comprehensive training session for Hajj pilgrims in Abbottabad district, scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 27th and 28th, after Zuhar prayer
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee Friday has announced a second comprehensive training session for Hajj pilgrims in Abbottabad district, scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 27th and 28th, after Zuhar prayer.
The event will be hosted at District Council Masjid Abbottabad.
All residents of Abbottabad district keen on undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage are cordially invited to participate in this informative session.
Notably, separately arrangements have been made for female attendees, with a dedicated female master trainer present to cater to their needs.
For further details and inquiries, interested individuals can reach out to the committee at the following contact numbers: 03145036205, 03156030544. This initiative aims to equip pilgrims with essential knowledge and guidance for a successful Hajj journey.
