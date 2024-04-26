Open Menu

50pc Cut In Subsidy Of BRT Service Likely: CM’s Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam has hinted at 50 percent cut in the subsidy of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and rationalization of the fares of the BRT service to the extent to put no unnecessary burden on its commuters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam has hinted at 50 percent cut in the subsidy of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and rationalization of the fares of the BRT service to the extent to put no unnecessary burden on its commuters.

He expressed these views while presiding over a TransPeshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) here on Friday. Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KPUMA, Dr Tariq Usman, Additional Secretary Transport and Project Director (Solarization) Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The Advisor while expressing anguish over the authorities of BRT asked them to increase their revenue and cut down expenses and bring the rent of its properties at par with market rate.

Muzzamil Aslam said that a proposal of increase in BRT fares on the basis of per kilometer is under consideration and also directed for adopting alternate means of energy to curtail its expenses in head of electricity. He further directed of bringing the rent of BRT shops at far with market rate to increase its receipts.

He appreciated the connotation that each fourth commuter of the BRT is a woman and its 10 percent employees are women.

