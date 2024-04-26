46 Vehicles Impounded For Traffic Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Regional Transport Authority Secretary Malik Tahir on Friday impounded 46 vehicles over violations of the traffic rules.
According to a spokesperson for RTA here, the secretary also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on 23 vehicles each over traffic violations.
The action was taken against traffic violators on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali.
He directed all transport companies, goods carriage companies and drivers to follow the traffic rules to reduce the possibilities of accidents.
