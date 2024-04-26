Cop, Suspected Outlaw Injured In Police Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 06:43 PM
A police constable and a suspected street criminal were injured in an encounter near the Municipal Dispensary in the limits of City police station
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A police constable and a suspected street criminal were injured in an encounter near the Municipal Dispensary in the limits of City police station.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the cop Muhammad Ali and suspected outlaw Baqar Ali Panhwar were injured during the exchange of fire between the two sides.
He added that a patrolling party of City Police signaled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking but they opened fire on the police.
Both the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
The spokesman said Panhwar was part of an organized gang of street criminals with a recent record of robberies in the jurisdictions of Cantt and City police stations during Eid Holiday.s
He added that so far the police had found him booked in 6 FIRs.
Recent Stories
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbot ..
Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot
PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations
50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide
Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' army cargo: Ukraine source
IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development
4-day book fair opens
30 wheelchairs donated
11 dead, 1295 injured in road accidents
46 vehicles impounded for traffic violations
PSX gains 771 points
PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Cente ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot4 minutes ago
-
PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations1 minute ago
-
IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development1 minute ago
-
4-day book fair opens11 minutes ago
-
30 wheelchairs donated11 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1295 injured in road accidents11 minutes ago
-
46 vehicles impounded for traffic violations11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Facilitation center, directs 24 hour service for citizens44 minutes ago
-
Citywide anti-encroachment campaign launched: Mayor Karachi54 minutes ago
-
Citizens demand action against professional beggars54 minutes ago
-
KP Open Shooting Gala concludes54 minutes ago