Distillery unearthed, drug dealer held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Khangarh police unearthed a distillery and arrested a drug dealer during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Khangarh police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Hameed Mahra launched crackdown against drug peddler and unearthed a distillery during a raid at Mouza Kothela.

The police team arrested a notorious drug dealer Nadir s/o Laal and recovered 270 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession.

Case has been registered against the arrested criminal, the SHO said and added that crackdown would continue on daily basis against the drug peddlers.