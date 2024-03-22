District Jhang Gears Up For Enthusiastic Celebration Of Pakistan Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Friday issued directives to all government department heads to meticulously plan the commemoration of Pakistan Day on 23rd March in the district. The day will commence with special prayers for solidarity and prosperity in all mosques after Fajr prayers.
Furthermore, a notable seminar is scheduled to take place at Jinnah Hall at 9:30 am, with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair set to preside as the chief guest. Anticipating substantial citizen participation, the seminar aims to foster a spirit of unity and progress. Educational institutions will also host speech and declamation contests as part of the day's events, following directives issued by the Deputy Commissioner to all ACs.
APP/dba/378
