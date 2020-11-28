District Quality Control Board refers 44 cases to drug court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking measures for elimination of sale of fake and substandard medicine in the market.

Presiding over a meeting of District Quality Control board here Saturday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid said that no one would be allowed to play havoc with the human lives on the name of treatment.

He said that a vigorous campaign is underway for elimination of quackery in the district.

He directed the officers concerned to register cases against medical stores running without drug license.

The meeting also referred 44 cases against medical stores, clinics to drug court, and registration of cases against two persons. One case was deferred while three others were warned.