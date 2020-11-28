UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Quality Control Board Refers 44 Cases To Drug Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

District Quality Control Board refers 44 cases to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking measures for elimination of sale of fake and substandard medicine in the market.

Presiding over a meeting of District Quality Control board here Saturday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid said that no one would be allowed to play havoc with the human lives on the name of treatment.

He said that a vigorous campaign is underway for elimination of quackery in the district.

He directed the officers concerned to register cases against medical stores running without drug license.

The meeting also referred 44 cases against medical stores, clinics to drug court, and registration of cases against two persons. One case was deferred while three others were warned.

Related Topics

Sale Market Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

10 minutes ago

4th edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon returns, ..

25 minutes ago

DIFC FinTech Hive and FinTech-Aviv reach landmark ..

40 minutes ago

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

55 minutes ago

Mina Rashid retains title as world’S leading cru ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.