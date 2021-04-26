UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Foils Wheat Smuggling Bids

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Distt admin foils wheat smuggling bids

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration foiled wheat smuggling bid to Sindh and confiscated 700 bags during an operation launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the food grain department under the supervision of district food controller, conducted a raid at Pirowall Chowk and captured two trucks loaded with 700 bags of wheat.

An inter-province gang was going to smuggle the wheat to Sindh despite ban imposed by the government. The criminals attacked the food department team and escaped from the scene, however, one of them was arrested.

The arrested outlaw was identified as Balaaj who was an official of Sindh police, food grain department sources said.

Case has been registered against the criminals with Sadar police station.

