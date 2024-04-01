Distt admin holds talks with Poultry Association to bring down chicken prices

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) District administration decided to take steps to bring down the rising prices of chicken and eggs especially during last 10-days of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

According to official sources, the deputy commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah held a special meeting with Poultry Association Vehari and directed them to bring down the prices of chicken and eggs so that relief should be given to the citizens.

The meeting participants also discussed the issue of demand and supply. The Association, however assured of reducing the prices. Deputy Commissioner Asif Shah also instructed the officials to expedite the process of inspection in the bazaars in order to plug artificial inflation.