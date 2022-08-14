Distt admin Mardan celebrates 75th Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan organized a national flag hoisting ceremony in Pakhtunkhwa House, Mardan to mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Independence of Pakistan on Sunday.

Besides, officers of district administration, police, Rescue 1122, education, local government departments and other organizations, students and people belonging to various walks of life attended the ceremony at large. A cake was cut in connection with the Diamond Jubilee of the national Independence Day.

During the function children presented national songs, performed on tableaus and participated in a declamation contest.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif paid tributes to untiring struggle and sacrifices rendered by our forefathers during the movement of independence.

He said that we should have to acknowledge the independence and should work day night for the national development and salvation.He said that Independence Day teaches us to reaffirm our resolve to join hands against every aggression and make efforts to earn laurels for the country.

He further said that district administration has made outstanding arrangements in connections with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of independence.

On this occasion, he also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the students who have passed with distinction in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examinations held under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE Mardan).