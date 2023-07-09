Divisional admin of Rwp focusing on urban flooding: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The current focus of the divisional administration of Rawalpindi is on urban flooding, action against hoarders, environmental issues, providing all possible facilities to the tourists in Murree and the upcoming elections said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

He informed that 105 new schemes were started under Annual Development Program (ADP) 2022-23 in Rawalpindi Division.

He said, total 711 schemes worth Rs 595.297 billion under the ADP 2022-23 were launched in the division.

The Commissioner informed that Rawalpindi is a division of four districts covering 22,991 square kilometers and informed that total population of Rawalpindi is 10.884 million.

606 schemes were ongoing and 157 projects had been completed, he said.

37.544 percent budget released by the government had been utilized on the schemes, he added.

The Mother and Child Care Hospital worth Rs 5.32 billion is among the prominent schemes of the Health Department in Rawalpindi Division, he said.

Institute of Urology worth Rs 5.166 billion is another important project launched in the division with a 60 bed hospital being constructed on Chakri Road, Rawalpindi, he informed.

Two other projects, a 50-bed Trauma center in Jhelum district and a Trauma center in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan were also being completed, he said adding, a university of Chakwal worth Rs 1.5 billion is among the prominent schemes of the education Department.

Educational Complex in District Attock, Center of Excellence in District Chakwal and Educational Complex in District Rawalpindi were also being completed in the division.

Divisional Public Schools had also been started in all the districts of the division, he said.

The most prominent project in the roads sector is the construction of 138 km tourism highway from Lower Topa Murree to Chowk Pandori for which Rs 4187 million had been allocated, the Commissioner added.

Four bypasses were also being constructed to resolve the traffic congestion problem towards Murree, he said.

Practical steps were being taken to construct parking plazas in Rawalpindi and Murree, he added.

In the recent anti-polio campaign, more than one million children were vaccinated in Rawalpindi Division, he said adding, 57 small dams in the Division had been completed and made fully operational.

395