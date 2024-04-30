DOAM Completes 80 Percent Excavation & Cleaning Work On Mai Qamro Mosque
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) National Heritage and Culture Division, Department of Archeology and Museum has completed 80 percent excavation and cleaning work on Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb located in a small village ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad.
The Mosque is believed to have been built by Mai Qamro, Hathi Khan Ghakkar’s wife, a Ghakkar dynasty scion in which women occupied a prestigious and influential position.
According to DOAM, this Mosque was constructed in the early 16th century, a great specimen of Ghakkar architecture. It was built on a rectangular plan and crowned with three squat domes.
The southern dome of the mosque has caved in but the two others are in fairly good condition.
It is noted for its three arched entrances.
The central entrance is flanked by two recessed arches which lend an amazing beauty to the façade of the structure.
Above the arched entrance, one finds a beautiful cut-brick ornamentation. Such embellishments cannot be found elsewhere in Potohar. Dressed stone has been used to construct the mosque. Formerly, it was plastered, traces of which are still visible on the façade of the mosque.
Parts of the boundary wall of the mosque have survived the ravages of time. The northern boundary is still standing. The remains of the southern and eastern walls are also visible.
Recent Stories
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mill owner booked, Rs 4.59mln fine imposed over power pilferage1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 175,700 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
17 killed, 23 injured in KP due to rain related incidents: PDMA11 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize art exhibition, book launch on May 611 minutes ago
-
Parents, Society cooperation vital to help eliminate polio virus: Dr Mukhtar31 minutes ago
-
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi35 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today46 minutes ago
-
Shumail Daud terms PM Shahbaz Sharif' visit to S.Arabia fruitful1 hour ago
-
APHC affirms Pakistan as benefactor and ambassador of Kashmiris’ cause1 hour ago
-
PM satisfied as $1.1 bln final IMF tranche to bring in economic stability1 hour ago
-
Police seize smuggled shoes worth Rs. 3 million in raid2 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to strengthen broad-based cooperation12 hours ago