Open Menu

DOAM Completes 80 Percent Excavation & Cleaning Work On Mai Qamro Mosque

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DOAM completes 80 percent excavation & cleaning work on Mai Qamro Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) National Heritage and Culture Division, Department of Archeology and Museum has completed 80 percent excavation and cleaning work on Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb located in a small village ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad.

The Mosque is believed to have been built by Mai Qamro, Hathi Khan Ghakkar’s wife, a Ghakkar dynasty scion in which women occupied a prestigious and influential position.

According to DOAM, this Mosque was constructed in the early 16th century, a great specimen of Ghakkar architecture. It was built on a rectangular plan and crowned with three squat domes.

The southern dome of the mosque has caved in but the two others are in fairly good condition.

It is noted for its three arched entrances.

The central entrance is flanked by two recessed arches which lend an amazing beauty to the façade of the structure.

Above the arched entrance, one finds a beautiful cut-brick ornamentation. Such embellishments cannot be found elsewhere in Potohar. Dressed stone has been used to construct the mosque. Formerly, it was plastered, traces of which are still visible on the façade of the mosque.

Parts of the boundary wall of the mosque have survived the ravages of time. The northern boundary is still standing. The remains of the southern and eastern walls are also visible.

Related Topics

Islamabad Century Wife Women Mosque

Recent Stories

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

35 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

13 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

13 hours ago
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

13 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

13 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

13 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

13 hours ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

13 hours ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan