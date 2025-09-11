2 workers die after falling into tank at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two workers lost their lives on Wednesday after falling into a tank during cleaning work at a private company near Port Qasim.

According to police, the victims, identified as Stephen and Dhani Parto, were employees of the company, reported a private news channel.

Police said they drowned while cleaning the tank, which had been constructed within the premises.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said further investigation was underway to determine safety measures in place at the facility at the time of the incident.