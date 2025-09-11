2 Workers Die After Falling Into Tank At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two workers lost their lives on Wednesday after falling into a tank during cleaning work at a private company near Port Qasim.
According to police, the victims, identified as Stephen and Dhani Parto, were employees of the company, reported a private news channel.
Police said they drowned while cleaning the tank, which had been constructed within the premises.
Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Police said further investigation was underway to determine safety measures in place at the facility at the time of the incident.
