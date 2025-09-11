Open Menu

2 Workers Die After Falling Into Tank At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM

2 workers die after falling into tank at Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two workers lost their lives on Wednesday after falling into a tank during cleaning work at a private company near Port Qasim.

According to police, the victims, identified as Stephen and Dhani Parto, were employees of the company, reported a private news channel.

Police said they drowned while cleaning the tank, which had been constructed within the premises.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said further investigation was underway to determine safety measures in place at the facility at the time of the incident.

Recent Stories

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

9 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

14 minutes ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

8 minutes ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

9 minutes ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

8 minutes ago
Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

8 minutes ago
 Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir S ..

Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

9 minutes ago
 Women's rights protected in Chiniot

Women's rights protected in Chiniot

10 minutes ago
 ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on ..

ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes

10 minutes ago
 Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas ..

Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federa ..

Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muh ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan