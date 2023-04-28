DPO holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :An open court was held at Kotli Loharan in which District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal listened to complaints and issued directives.

The DPO said complaints of the common man would be addressed and relief will be given to complainants at police station level.

He said the holding of open courts would continue and its basic aim was to provide justice topeople at their doorsteps.