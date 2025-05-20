Open Menu

DPO Orders Inquiry Into Viral Video Of Civilian In Police Uniform

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 10:54 PM

DPO orders inquiry into viral video of civilian in police uniform

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, has taken notice of a viral video showing a private individual wearing a police uniform and sitting at the duty officer’s desk inside Rangpur Police Station

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, has taken notice of a viral video showing a private individual wearing a police uniform and sitting at the duty officer’s desk inside Rangpur Police Station.

According to the video circulating on social media, a man identified as Yasir, who is not a police official, can be seen wearing a police shirt, seated at the moharar’s desk, and interacting with police personnel.

The DPO has appointed DSP City as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter. In response to the footage, Rangpur Police stated that the person seen in the video is allegedly a police volunteer, not a regular officer.

A police spokesperson said departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report.

Recent Stories

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

9 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

10 minutes ago
 16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

10 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid ..

Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..

4 minutes ago
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

18 minutes ago
 Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

18 minutes ago
 Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

18 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..

18 minutes ago
 IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: N ..

IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan

18 minutes ago
 CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan