DPO orders inquiry into viral video of civilian in police uniform

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, has taken notice of a viral video showing a private individual wearing a police uniform and sitting at the duty officer’s desk inside Rangpur Police Station

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, has taken notice of a viral video showing a private individual wearing a police uniform and sitting at the duty officer’s desk inside Rangpur Police Station.

According to the video circulating on social media, a man identified as Yasir, who is not a police official, can be seen wearing a police shirt, seated at the moharar’s desk, and interacting with police personnel.

The DPO has appointed DSP City as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter. In response to the footage, Rangpur Police stated that the person seen in the video is allegedly a police volunteer, not a regular officer.

A police spokesperson said departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report.