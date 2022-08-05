DPO salutes Police martyrs on 'Youm-e-Shuhda Police-2022'

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat on Friday said that he salute all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to ensure law and order for protection of the country and nation.

"I salute martyrs who rendered their today to make our tomorrow beautiful," he said while addressing the ceremony organized in connection with 'Youm-e-Shuhda Police-2022 martyrs day-2022' here in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.

Like other parts of the province, the Police martyrs day was observed in Dera Ismail Khan with due reverence and enthusiasm.

The special ceremony in this regard was organized here in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines which was attended by Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas, Commissioner Amir Afaq, Brigadier Muhammad Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, DPO Captain (Retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat, other police officers, social activists and religious leaders.

While the family members of Dera Police' martyrs were specially invited for the ceremony.

The ceremony was formally started with recitation of verses from Holy Quran.

Expressing his views, the district police chief said in his address that "we have no words to describe the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Our prayers are always with them." He said the police martyrs were the pride of the department whose sacrifices are irreplaceable, the whole nation was indebted to them.

He said "the martyrs are still alive in our hearts, we will remember their sacrifices in every way, the sacrifices made by police martyrs will be written in golden words till the end of the world." Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Dera Division Aamir Afaq said the policemen defended the country by rendering their blood.

He said the martyrs should not be considered as dead. The sacrifices of the police martyrs could never be forgotten.

The commissioner said that those who were sleeping at homes peacefully was because of the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Before the formal start of the ceremony, Regional Police Officer Dera Shaukat Abbas, Commissioner Dera Division Aamir Afaq, Station Commander Brigadier Muhammad Rashid, District Police Chief Captain Retired Najam Husnain Liaquat laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' memorial in Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines and offered a special prayer for their high ranks.