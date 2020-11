(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government Monday appointed Dr. Asiya Asad, member provincial assembly as Chief Minister's focal person for Covid-19 and related issues.

The notification says that Dr. Asiya Asad will assist Minister Health and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Covid-19 related activities.