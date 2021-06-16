UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Gill Condemns PML-N Lawmaker's Remarks On Punjabi Culture

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

Dr Gill condemns PML-N lawmaker's remarks on Punjabi culture

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday strongly condemned the PML-N lawmaker's remarks on the culture of Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday strongly condemned the PML-N lawmaker's remarks on the culture of Punjab province.

In a reaction video over PML-N MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar's remarks that 'using abusive language is the culture of Punjab', he said such people were using abusive language against their political opponents only for political gains.

He said it was not the culture of Punjab at all as Punjab was the land of Sufi saints like Baba Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah.

He said the culture of Punjab was peace and love. He said the PML-N lawmaker should feel ashamed of his remarks and should not defame the whole Punjabi culture.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

58 minutes ago

Belarus, Poland Provided Some Preliminary Details ..

2 minutes ago

Omar criticizes opposition for disturbing peace of ..

2 minutes ago

Putin says 'may be compromises' with US on prisone ..

2 minutes ago

All care home staff in England to require Covid ja ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.