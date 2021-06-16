Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday strongly condemned the PML-N lawmaker's remarks on the culture of Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday strongly condemned the PML-N lawmaker's remarks on the culture of Punjab province.

In a reaction video over PML-N MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar's remarks that 'using abusive language is the culture of Punjab', he said such people were using abusive language against their political opponents only for political gains.

He said it was not the culture of Punjab at all as Punjab was the land of Sufi saints like Baba Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah.

He said the culture of Punjab was peace and love. He said the PML-N lawmaker should feel ashamed of his remarks and should not defame the whole Punjabi culture.