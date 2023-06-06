Driver killed as tractor overturns

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A middle-aged man was killed as his tractor overturned in the field of Musa Work Fish Farm here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place when the victim was plowing field at the crossing area at around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Mahmood, a resident of 116/15-L, tehsil Mian Chanu.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the to DHQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities.