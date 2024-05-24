Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The driving licence issuance management system (DLIMS) of traffic police will remain closed due to system up-gradation till May 27.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone said here on Friday that issuance of learner permits, renewal and fresh driving licences, and international driving permits will remain on halt.

He said that citizens could approach the licence branch after 3p.m. on May 27. Further information is available on traffic police help line 1915, he said.