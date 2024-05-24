Driving Licence Branch To Remain Closed Till 27th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The driving licence issuance management system (DLIMS) of traffic police will remain closed due to system up-gradation till May 27.
Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone said here on Friday that issuance of learner permits, renewal and fresh driving licences, and international driving permits will remain on halt.
He said that citizens could approach the licence branch after 3p.m. on May 27. Further information is available on traffic police help line 1915, he said.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements18 seconds ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons21 seconds ago
-
300 tons of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet's Mosque25 seconds ago
-
Agriculture dept seizes 65000 kg smuggled sulfur worth over Rs 98.6m, two held38 seconds ago
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods10 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted10 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign continues in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits heatwave camp10 minutes ago
-
BZU holds annual Pharmacy practice research showcase programme11 minutes ago
-
4 illegal housing colonies sealed20 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs senate meeting of UoS21 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with 13 stolen motorcycles21 minutes ago