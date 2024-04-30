Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Nabbed During Operation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers, liquor suppliers and recovered more than 2.5 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Pirwadhi police held Tauseef and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, Jatli police nabbed Muhammad Shabbir and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his custody. While, Gujjar Khan police arrested Shakil and recovered 300 liters of liquor from his possession.
Following operation, Waris Khan police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Shehzad and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Kamran.
Saddar Barooni police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Takhlil Shah and 560 gram of charas from Ali Abbas.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs commended the performance of police teams said that the arrested accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence, and the crackdown on drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be continued to eradicate the drug scourge.
