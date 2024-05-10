Open Menu

Drug Peddlers Arrested, Ice, Hashish Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Drug peddlers arrested, Ice, hashish seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized Ice (methamphetamine) and hashish during separate crackdowns in Malir and Shikarpur areas.

A notorious drug peddler Naseem was arrested for selling drugs to university students in Malir according to police officials.

305 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 5 kilograms of hashish were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, a drug peddler Hamid Ali Shahwani arrested on a tip-off in Shikarpur and 2 kg hashish recovered from his possession.

Cases had been registered against them and investigation had been started. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the teams for successful crackdowns .He said that the Sindh government committed to keeping the new generation safe from drug mafia.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Drugs Shikarpur Malir From Government

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

57 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

1 hour ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

15 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

15 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

15 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

15 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan