Drug peddlers arrested, Ice, hashish seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized Ice (methamphetamine) and hashish during separate crackdowns in Malir and Shikarpur areas.

A notorious drug peddler Naseem was arrested for selling drugs to university students in Malir according to police officials.

305 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 5 kilograms of hashish were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, a drug peddler Hamid Ali Shahwani arrested on a tip-off in Shikarpur and 2 kg hashish recovered from his possession.

Cases had been registered against them and investigation had been started. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the teams for successful crackdowns .He said that the Sindh government committed to keeping the new generation safe from drug mafia.