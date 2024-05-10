Drug Peddlers Arrested, Ice, Hashish Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized Ice (methamphetamine) and hashish during separate crackdowns in Malir and Shikarpur areas.
A notorious drug peddler Naseem was arrested for selling drugs to university students in Malir according to police officials.
305 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 5 kilograms of hashish were recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, a drug peddler Hamid Ali Shahwani arrested on a tip-off in Shikarpur and 2 kg hashish recovered from his possession.
Cases had been registered against them and investigation had been started. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the teams for successful crackdowns .He said that the Sindh government committed to keeping the new generation safe from drug mafia.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal housing societies1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's lunar satellite sends initial images from space1 minute ago
-
World Lupus Day being observed today1 minute ago
-
4 PHP cops suspended for 'corruption'1 minute ago
-
165,183 women in Sargodha benefiting from BISP programme1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 168,800 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib providing prompt relief to citizens on complaints against govt agencies: Senior advi ..21 minutes ago
-
Youth kills brother in law over domestic issue31 minutes ago
-
IG FC calls on Governor KP31 minutes ago
-
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments57 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago
-
One killed, two injured in road accident1 hour ago