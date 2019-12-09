Dumper, train collision near Sarghodha leaves one dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A collision between a dumper and train claimed one life near Nishtarabad railway station Sargodha on early Monday Morning.

The Sargodha Express was on his way to Lahore when incident happened, officials said, adding, soon after the incident, officials concerned reached at the spot and started rescue and relief operation.

According to rescue officials, the collision between the dumper and Sargodha express occurred when the railway crossing gate was opened, a private news channels reported.

Rescue officials said, the train's speed was very slow when the bogie derailed and killed his assistant driver on the spot whereas p passengers remained safe.

The railway traffic between Sarghodha to Lahore was suspended due the accident but the railway authorities started an operation soon and cleared the track for up and down traffic.