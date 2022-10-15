Economic stability must for international recognition: Governor Baligh

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman Saturday said that economic stability was necessary to give the country a dignified place in the ranks of nations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman Saturday said that economic stability was necessary to give the country a dignified place in the ranks of nations.

In this era of globalization, the role of higher education institutions was of utmost importance for the development of the knowledge-based economy.

Governor Punjab expressed these views while addressing the 18th convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In the convocation, 1857 students of 2016-20 will be awarded degrees and medals, including 8 Ph.D., 71 MPhil, 67 gold, and 54 silver medalists. They were awarded the degrees of BS, BSc, and MS, MSc.

Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman said that our educational institutions should produce graduates who have full access to their studies and who have high moral values. The region of Bahawalpur was full of the universal message of peace and love to the humanity of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a great asset to the region which was established by Nawabin of Bahawalpur to continue the knowledge legacy of the region.

On this occasion, at the chancellor's request, all the students stood up and paid tribute to their parents and teachers. The role of Nawab of Bahawalpur in the establishment of Pakistan and its contribution to stability would always be remembered he said.

He asked the students to devote their energies and skills to the country and the nation. High character was important for success. The consortium for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has done significant work on climate change. In the recently held Vice Chancellor's Conference in Murree, it was decided that this consortium would be headed by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. It was a matter of satisfaction that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was making significant progress in all fields under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

Baligh said the provision of bus service of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur within a radius of 100 kilometers was a commendable initiative for the welfare of students. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first hepatitis-free university in the country. The flood relief campaign and donation provided by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in recent floods is a very commendable initiative.

Addressing the convocation, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob welcomed Chancellor Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman, senior officials, members of parliament, dignitaries from the city and civil society representatives, media, students, and their parents in the 18th convocation. He said that the recent achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been revealed by international-ranking institutions and Jamia Islamia has emerged as a global university.

All these achievements were due to the efforts of teachers, employees, and students. It was the result of collective hard work and dedication. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university of South Punjab, the second university of Punjab, and the 7th university in Pakistan. The number of teachers was about 1400 and part-time was 1000.

In three years, he initiated large-scale reforms in teaching and research, administrative and financial affairs, and development projects. So far 27 selection boards and 63 selection committees have been organized through which 3396 teaching and non-teaching staff have been appointed. Similarly, the number of faculty has been increased from 550 to about 1400 to provide separate manpower for teaching and research and also to increase the quality. Around 808 teachers were appointed including Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Lecturers, and Associate Lecturers. After 10 years, regular Registrar and Controller Examination appointments have been implemented in the university.

Similarly, new appointments of Additional Controller of Examinations, Additional Registrar, Assistant Controller of Examinations, and Assistant Registrar were also made. Today the Islamia University of Bahawalpur could bear 90% of its expenses. At present, 20 thousand male and female students are taking scholarships worth one billion ten crores and flood-affected students are also benefiting.

After Ahmedpur and Liaquatpur campuses, steps are underway to establish Hasilpur campus. On this occasion, Pro-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Controller of Examination Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Pracha, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hasan Chandio, Dean of Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hussain Tahir, Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur Rahman, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Online and Distance Education Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Alam Anwar, Syed Tabish Alwari, Vice Chancellor Cholistan Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Sajjad Khan, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Chief of Staff Mian Shahid Iqbal, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiq Erman, Director Information Dr Nasir Hameed, Aitzaz Hasan Additional Commissioner Revenue, Member Syndicate Sumaira Malik, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi and other dignitaries were also present.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman presided over a meeting of senior faculty members and teachers at the Vice Chancellor's office where they were briefed by Dr. Ali Raza on the intercropping projects, new varieties of cotton and research, IT, and other projects. Governor Punjab and Chancellor visited the National Institute of Cotton Center and observed the new types of cotton where Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandisha gave a detailed briefing. The Governor of Punjab also appreciated the beauty and freshness of the Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. On this occasion, a briefing was given on development activities, Federal development package, public-private partnership, and construction of buildings through university sources.