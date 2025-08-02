Economy Stabilized, Time To Turn Gains Into Long-term Growth: Khurram Shahzad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 09:51 PM
Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad, on Saturday said that Pakistan’s economy is on right track and stabilized, recent indicators suggest it as now on a path to sustained growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025)
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that inflation has decreased, and the overall trend in taxation was now downward.He said that a noticeable reduction in tax burdens for salaried individuals and the corporate sector were witnessed. He further said that this was just the beginning, and we expect further relief going forward.
He added that Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded Pakistan’s rating outlook, and other international credit rating agencies have also revised their assessments positively.
Commenting on trade ties with the United States, he said Pakistan has secured the most favorable tariff rates in the region. Even more significant is the U.S. announcement of increased investment in Pakistan, something no other country in the region has received.
He said that US has shown strong interest in sectors such as oil and minerals, artificial intelligence, Blockchain, and crypto technologies.
“This is a very welcome development for our economy. It is now our responsibility to utilize this opportunity and shape it into a long-term success story,” he added.
