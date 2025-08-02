1,318 road accidents reported in Rawalpindi during July: Rescue 1122

In the month of July, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi responded to 1,318 road traffic accidents across the district. A total of 1,490 people were affected in these incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In the month of July, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi responded to 1,318 road traffic accidents across the district. A total of 1,490 people were affected in these incidents.

According to spokesman Rescue 1122, timely rescue operations were carried out in all cases, with teams maintaining their average response time. As many as 17 people lost their lives during road accidents, 677 were seriously injured, while 796 slightly injured. Most of the accidents were reported of vehicles and motorcycle riders. Among the victims were 1,214 men and 276 women. The majority of those injured or killed were aged between 11 and 40 years.

The common causes of these accidents include speeding, reckless driving, wrong turns, tire bursts, and other negligence.

Rescue Emergency service is not only providing emergency assistance but is also making efforts to reduce the number of road accidents through awareness and prevention campaigns, spokesman added and urged the public to follow traffic rules strictly, to prevent fatal road accidents.

Meanwhile, 84 fire incidents were reported to Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.Rescue teams reached these incidents on time and carried out rescue operations.A total of 02 people were injured in these fire incidents.Rescue firefighters controlled these fire incidents on time.The causes of fire include short circuit, carelessness of smoking cigarettes, gas leakage and others.